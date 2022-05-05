Walleye Announce 2022-23 Schedule; Opening Night Is November 5
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today its schedule for the 2022-23 season. The team will play four on the road, including a season-opener at Wheeling on Saturday, October 22, before coming home to the Huntington Center for Opening Night on Saturday, November 5 against division foe Cincinnati Cyclones.
Season Highlights
33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (10), Saturday (13), or Sunday (10)
Fort Wayne comes to town five times
Newfoundland enters the Huntington Center on Tuesday, December 27 for the first time since the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals
The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 16 vs. Fort Wayne
Become a FINatic
Becoming a Walleye season ticket holder has never been in higher demand! Don't miss a minute of the hard-hitting T-Town Hockey action next season and put down your deposit on a Walleye season ticket membership today.
Be among the first to sign up for another historic year. During the 2021-22 season, the Walleye had a record number of season ticket memberships. Join the waitlist today and be part of the greatest fanbase in the ECHL!
