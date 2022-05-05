Walleye Announce 2022-23 Schedule; Opening Night Is November 5

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today its schedule for the 2022-23 season. The team will play four on the road, including a season-opener at Wheeling on Saturday, October 22, before coming home to the Huntington Center for Opening Night on Saturday, November 5 against division foe Cincinnati Cyclones.

Season Highlights

33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (10), Saturday (13), or Sunday (10)

Fort Wayne comes to town five times

Newfoundland enters the Huntington Center on Tuesday, December 27 for the first time since the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals

The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 16 vs. Fort Wayne

