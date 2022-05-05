Stingrays Unveil 30th Season Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - In conjunction with the ECHL, the South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, officially announced their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season today. The 30th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Norfolk on Friday, October 21st with the home opener set for the following night on Saturday, October 22nd at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays home schedule is highlighted by 15 contests on Saturday evening, as well as eight Friday night games and nine Sunday matinees. Along with the weekend games, South Carolina will host four Wednesday contests this year with the game on February 22nd starting at 10:30 a.m.. Along with the familiar faces of South Division foes, the Stingrays welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates to the league with 10 total matchups this year and will host the Maine Mariners, Worcester Railers, and the Fort Wayne Komets in a rematch of the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals.

South Carolina will play all weekday home games at 7:05 p.m., as well as Saturday night contests at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday matchups at 3:05 p.m. All dates, times, and opponents on the 2022-23 schedule are subject to change.

The Stingrays make a trip to Worcester, Mass. for the second consecutive season for a three-game series against the Railers set for February 3rd, 4th, and 5th. To end March, South Carolina will travel to the Midwest to face-off against the Cincinnati Cyclones, Komets, and Toledo Walleye March 31st through April 2nd.

South Carolina's promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season will be announced later in the summer. An extended breakdown of the regular season slate is below.

2021-22 Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Atlanta (12 games)

Longest Homestand: 8 games (Feb. 18 - Mar. 5)

Busiest Months: December, January, March (13 games)

By Opponent:

Atlanta (12), Cincinnati (1), Florida (10), Fort Wayne (2), Greenville (10), Jacksonville (10), Maine (2), Norfolk (3), Orlando (7), Savannah (10), Toledo (1), Worcester (4)

By Month:

October (4), November (9), December (13), January (13), February (12), March (13), April (8)

By Day:

Tuesday (3), Wednesday (8), Thursday (3), Friday (22), Saturday (25), Sunday (11)

