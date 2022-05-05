Americans Announce 2022-2023 Schedule

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced the 2022-2023 regular season schedule, which will open on October 21st at Tulsa.

The team will again play a 72-game schedule with 36 home games at CUTX Event Center and 36 road games.

The first home series of the year will be on October 29th and 30th, with games against the Wichita Thunder (Saturday), and Tulsa Oilers (Sunday). The Americans will only play three home games in November, with all three against the division rival Utah Grizzlies on November 9th, 11th, and 12th. The team will have a three-game road trip in November against teams in the Central Division, with two against the Cincinnati Cyclones (Nov 16-18), and one against the Fort Wayne Komets on November 19th.

In December, the Americans travel to Reading, Pennsylvania for a three-game series against the Reading Royals from the 7th - 11th. It marks just the second time ever that the Americans will play a road series in Pennsylvania. The team will play their final home games before Christmas on December 16th and 17th against Wichita. The Thunder will return to Allen for two games on December 30th and New Year's Eve.

In February, two teams that have never played regular season games in Allen will make a stop at CUTX Event Center. The Fort Wayne Komets are here for three games February 9th-11th, followed by a three-game series against the Florida Everblades February 15th-18th.

In March, eight of the twelve games will be played at home, with series scheduled against Rapid City, Utah, and Idaho.

In April, the Americans will host the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates from April 5th-8th. Allen will close out the regular season at home on April 15th against the Wichita Thunder. Click below for the complete 72-game schedule.

