Everblades 2022-23 Schedule Announced

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2022-23 season. The 25th season of Florida Everblades hockey will begin on Friday, October 21 with a road contest against the Atlanta Gladiators, the first of back-to-back away games in Duluth, Georgia to lift the lid on the Everblades' Silver Anniversary season. The Blades' first home game at Hertz Arena is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 when the Jacksonville Icemen skate into The Swamp for a 7:00 pm contest. The home opener marks the first of a three-game series against Jacksonville, which also travels to Southwest Florida Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.

Several interesting series are on tap throughout the 2022-23 season, including the Everblades' first-ever games against the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates, the newest team in South Division for 2022-23, as the Norfolk Admirals move over to the North Division. The Everblades and Ghost Pirates will face off seven times in 2022-23, meeting for the first time in Savannah on Friday, November 11, while locking horns for the first time in Hertz Arena on Friday, January 20. Of the seven matchups between the new rivals, five games will take place in Savannah, while two will be played in Estero.

In addition to playing 59 games against South Division teams, the Everblades will get a taste of five other ECHL teams, as they will play 13 inter-division games throughout 2022-23. The Blades will face three Western Conference opponents, hosting the Kalamazoo Wings of the Central Division December 2 and 3, and the Kansas City Mavericks of the Mountain Division February 22, 24, and 25. The squad will also travel to Texas for three games against the Allen Americans February 15, 17, and 18.

Other Eastern Conference opponents include five consecutive games against the ECHL's two Canadian teams from the North Division. Florida will travel to Quebec for two contests versus the Trois-Rivières Lions March 17 and 18, while the Newfoundland Growlers will visit Hertz Arena March 22, 24 and 25.

The 72-game schedule includes 36 home games and 36 away games. On the home side of the docket, the Everblades will have one game in October, five in November, seven each in December and January, six each in February and March, and four in April. Road games include two in October, seven in November, five in December, six in January, five in February, seven in March and four in April.

Home games include: 11 on Wednesdays, 12 on Fridays and 13 on Saturdays. Road contests include: one on Tuesday, six on Wednesdays, 12 on Fridays, 12 on Saturdays and five on Sundays.

The 2022-23 regular season will conclude at Hertz Arena on Saturday, April 15 against the Atlanta Gladiators as the Everblades wrap up the campaign with a season-ending three-game homestand.

