Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today the team's 2022-23 regular season schedule.
The Railers will begin their fifth ECHL season in Worcester on Saturday, October 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center. Worcester is slated to play 36 regular season home games at the DCU Center.
30 of the 36 Railers home games will be played on the weekends with 20 of the 30 occurring either Saturday or Sunday. The Railers will welcome nine different opponents to the DCU Center during the seven-month regular season which runs October 22nd through April 16th.
Worcester will host a season long five-game homestand (Dec. 9-18) and will embark on season long six-game road trip (Nov. 23- Dec. 4). Worcester's 72-game regular season schedule comes to an end on April 16th with a 3 p.m. start vs. Adirondack in Glens Falls, NY at the Cool Insuring Arena.
The 2022-23 Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule will be released later this summer. Idaho will make their first trip to the DCU Center this season. Full breakdown of opponents this season:
17X - Adirondack Thunder (7 home, 7 away)
12X - Newfoundland Growlers (6 home, 6 away)
11X - Maine Mariners (5 home, 6 away)
8X - Norfolk Admirals (3 home, 5 away)
8X - Reading Royals (5 home, 3 away)
5X - Trois-Rivières Lions (2 home, 3 away)
4X - South Carolina Stingrays (3 home, 1 away)
3X - Idaho Steelheads (3 home)
2X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2 home)
1X - Jacksonville Icemen (1 away)
1X - Savannah Ghost Pirates (1 away)
Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
