Solar Bears 2022-23 Home Opener Is October 23 vs. Icemen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2022-23 season. Orlando will open its 11th season of ECHL competition on the road against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, before hosting its home opener against Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The remainder of Orlando's schedule for the 2022-23 season is subject to change, pending the release of the 2022-23 NBA and Orlando Magic schedule later this summer.

Under the current schedule, Orlando's season-opening game at Jacksonville will mark the fifth time that the Solar Bears open their season on the road; the home opener on Oct. 23 will be the second against the Icemen.

Orlando is slated to host 36 regular season home games over the course of the 2022-23 season, featuring 11 different opponents. Orlando will welcome the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates to the South Division during the 2022-23 campaign and will host the Ghost Pirates three times, in addition to home matches against South Division foes including the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen and South Carolina Stingrays. The Solar Bears' non-divisional opponents include the Adirondack Thunder, Kalamazoo Wings, Maine Mariners, Trois-Rivières Lions and Utah Grizzlies.

Additionally, the Solar Bears are scheduled to travel to non-divisional opponents Idaho and Trois-Rivières.

2022-23 Season Ticket Memberships:

Solar Bears Season Tickets Memberships for the 2022-23 are on sale now. Score some of the best seats in the house for as little as $15.50 per game!

