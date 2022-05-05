Fuel Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - In conjunction with the ECHL, the Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, unveiled their full 72-game schedule for the 2022-23 campaign today.

The Fuel will open their ninth season at home on Oct. 21 against their I-69 rival, the Fort Wayne Komets. The regular season will close on April 16, 2023. Indy will play 36 home games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and visit opponents in nine cities during their 36 games on the road.

The Fuel will play 22 of their first 37 games on the road. That includes an 8-day stretch from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 during which they will play single games versus the Kalamazoo Wings and the Wichita Thunder, and three games in four days versus the Tulsa Oilers.

Following the All-Star break, the Fuel will shift to a home-heavy schedule in which 21 of their remaining 35 games will be at home. The team will play six home games during a 15-day homestand - the longest of the season - from March 17 through March 31.

Sixty of Indy's 72 games will be played against familiar Central Division rivals. The Fuel will play 11 games versus the Fort Wayne Komets (five home), 15 versus the Kalamazoo Wings (seven home), 10 against the Cincinnati Cyclones (five home), seven against the Wheeling Nailers (five home), 11 versus the Iowa Heartlanders (five home), and six versus the Toledo Walleye (three home).

In addition to their heavy Central schedule, the Fuel will play 12 games against six opponents from the remaining divisions. That includes road games against the Reading Royals (2), the Tulsa Oilers (3), and the Wichita Thunder (1), and home games versus the Kansas City Mavericks (3), the Jacksonville Icemen (2) and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1).

In keeping with previous seasons, the Fuel will be busiest on the weekends with 61 of 72 games falling on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and only 11 games falling on weekdays. Indy will play three games in three days on 12 different occasions, with only one of those 3-game stretches on home ice.

All home games Monday through Saturday are slated for a 7 p.m. EST puck drop, while Sunday games will start at 3 p.m. The only exceptions are 5 p.m. games on Sunday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, April 2, and a 10:30 a.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

INDY FUEL 2022-23 SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

By Conference/Division:

CONFERENCE / DIVISION TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES

Western Conference 67 33 34

Central Division 60 30 30

Mountain Division 7 3 4

Eastern Conference 5 3 2

North Division 2 0 2

South Division 3 3 0

By Month:

MONTH TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES

October 4 1 3

November 13 6 7

December 13 6 7

January 13 6 7

February 12 6 7

March 11 8 3

April 6 3 3

By Day:

DAY TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES

Monday 0 0 0

Tuesday 1 1 0

Wednesday 8 3 5

Thursday 2 1 1

Friday 23 15 8

Saturday 24 11 13

Sunday 14 5 9

By Opponent:

TEAM TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES

Cincinnati Cyclones 10 5 5

Fort Wayne Komets 11 5 6

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 1 1 0

Iowa Heartlanders 11 5 6

Jacksonville Icemen 2 2 0

Kalamazoo Wings 15 7 8

Kansas City Mavericks 3 3 0

Reading Royals 2 0 2

Toledo Walleye 6 3 3

Tulsa Oilers 3 0 3

Wheeling Nailers 7 5 2

Wichita Thunder 1 0 1

