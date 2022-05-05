2022-23 Gladiators Schedule Announced

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the team's 2022-23 schedule along with the rest of the ECHL on Thursday. The Gladiators will begin a 72-game regular season slate on Oct. 21 against the Florida Everblades at home.

The 2022-23 schedule features the newly formed Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Ghost Pirates will be the Gladiators' most common opponent with 13 meetings between the two clubs throughout the 2022-23 campaign. The schedule also features three matchups against the Maine Mariners whom the Gladiators have never previously faced. Opponent Frequency

Adirondack Thunder - 1 (0 home, 1 away)

Cincinnati Cyclones - 2 (2 home, 0 away)

Florida Everblades* - 10 (5 home, 5 away)

Fort Wayne Komets - 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits* - 11 (6 home, 5 away)

Jacksonville Icemen* - 7 (2 home, 5 away)

Maine Mariners - 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Norfolk Admirals - 2 (2 home, 0 away)

Orlando Solar Bears* - 7 (3 home, 4 away)

Reading Royals - 3 (0 home, 3 away)

Savannah Ghost Pirates* - 13 (8 home, 5 away)

South Carolina Stingrays* - 12 (6 home, 6 away)

*South Division opponent. Note: The Savannah Ghost Pirates will join the South Division, and the Norfolk Admirals will move to the North Division for 2022-23. --

