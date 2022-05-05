2022-23 Gladiators Schedule Announced
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the team's 2022-23 schedule along with the rest of the ECHL on Thursday. The Gladiators will begin a 72-game regular season slate on Oct. 21 against the Florida Everblades at home.
The 2022-23 schedule features the newly formed Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Ghost Pirates will be the Gladiators' most common opponent with 13 meetings between the two clubs throughout the 2022-23 campaign. The schedule also features three matchups against the Maine Mariners whom the Gladiators have never previously faced. Opponent Frequency
Adirondack Thunder - 1 (0 home, 1 away)
Cincinnati Cyclones - 2 (2 home, 0 away)
Florida Everblades* - 10 (5 home, 5 away)
Fort Wayne Komets - 1 (1 home, 0 away)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits* - 11 (6 home, 5 away)
Jacksonville Icemen* - 7 (2 home, 5 away)
Maine Mariners - 3 (1 home, 2 away)
Norfolk Admirals - 2 (2 home, 0 away)
Orlando Solar Bears* - 7 (3 home, 4 away)
Reading Royals - 3 (0 home, 3 away)
Savannah Ghost Pirates* - 13 (8 home, 5 away)
South Carolina Stingrays* - 12 (6 home, 6 away)
*South Division opponent. Note: The Savannah Ghost Pirates will join the South Division, and the Norfolk Admirals will move to the North Division for 2022-23. --
2022-23 Season Tickets are now available! For information on single game tickets, playoff packages, and group tickets for 2022-23, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
Crunch Fitness is the Official Fitness Partner for the Atlanta Gladiators. Crunch is a diverse community; what we have is a culture of fun; what there is, is room for everyone: all kinds of people with all kinds of goals who've chosen to come reach them with us. Crunch. No Judgments. For more about Crunch Fitness, visit HERE.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.
