Komets Release 2022-23 Schedule
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have released their full 2022-2023 schedule. The 71st season of Komet hockey will begin on the road at Indy on Friday, October 21st, with the home opener the following night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against Cincinnati.
The team will play the traditional Thanksgiving game versus Cincinnati on November 24th and New Year's Eve versus Indy. The expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates come to Fort Wayne on October 28th and 29th. Saturday, November 19th, the Allen Americans will be in town for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff. The Komets will face Rapid City in a three-game series March 24th-26th, and the South Carolina Stingrays will make their first regular-season appearance at the Coliseum on April 1st. On the road, the club with travel to Allen for three games in February and will go to South Carolina, Savannah, and Atlanta.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 season. For more information, visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
