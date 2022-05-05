Oilers Come up Short in Game 7

May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Oilers fell 5-2 to the top-seed Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Wednesday.

Kyle Betts opened the scoring 9:37 into the period, redirecting a power-play goal to set the Grizzlies up 1-0. Mike McKee deposited a Joe Garreffa rebound with 5:57 left in the first period, tying the game 1-1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous tucked in a back-door pass with 26 seconds remaining in the first, putting Utah back up one.

Trey Bradley tucked home a short-handed breakaway 9:04 into the middle period, bringing the game 3-1 in Utah's favor.

Luka Burzan rifled a puck home 2:37 into the final frame, giving Utah a 4-1 lead. Eddie Matsushima fired a short-handed penalty shot through Trent Miner's five hole 10 seconds before the midway mark of the frame, pulling Tulsa within two. D'Astous closed the score 5-2 with a long-distance, empty-net goal.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.