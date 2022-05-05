Oilers Unveil Full 2022-23 Schedule
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday the full, 72-game schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 season marks Tulsa's ninth campaign in the ECHL and the 71st season in Oilers history. The season also marks the third season that the Oilers are the 'AA' affiliate for the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL. The new campaign is the second under the ownership of Andy Scurto.
Tulsa's oldest professional sports team opens the 2022-23 season at home, hosting the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m.
The Oilers see two new opponents during the season, hosting Jacksonville on Dec. 16 and 17 - a Friday and Saturday respectively. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa also travels to Portland, Maine on Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Tulsa closes out the month of March 31 at 6:15 p.m. CT, continuing against the Mariners on April 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT before closing the three-in-three on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Previously playing the Cincinnati Cyclones six times at U.S. Bank arena in the Buckeye state, the Cyclones travel to the BOK Center for the first time in history on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.
The Oilers host the following teams in the regular season: Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Cincinnati Cyclones, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Utah Grizzlies and the Wichita Thunder.
2022-23 sees the return of the Oilers' annual Valentine's Day game, hosting the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Special date packages will once again be available for purchase during the season, ranging from dinner and seats to a fine-dining suite experience.
Tulsa's most-played opponent in 2022-23 is Wichita, squaring off 13 total times in the season. The Oilers play Allen nine times and battle with Kansas City on eight occasions.
In total, the Oilers play 32 of 36 home games on a weekend, consisting of 12 Friday, 10 Saturday and 10 Sunday games. The team won't play more than four consecutive home games or five straight road games at any point in 2022-23.
Oilers Complete 2022-23 Schedule (All Times Central)
Friday, Oct. 21 - Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m. CT
Friday, Oct. 28 - AT Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m. CT
Saturday, Oct. 29 - AT Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m. CT
Sunday, Oct. 30 - AT Allen Americans, 2:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6 - AT Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12 - AT Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15 - AT Kansas City Mavericks, 10:35 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17 - Wichita Thunder 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19 - Rapid City 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20 - Rapid City, 4:05 p.m.
Wednesday Nov. 23 - AT Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26 - AT Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1 - Indy Fuel 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2 - Indy Fuel 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4 - Indy Fuel, 4:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10 - AT Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 - AT Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 - Jacksonville Icemen , 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 - Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 - Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 23 - Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 - AT Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 - AT Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31 - AT Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 - Allen Americans 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan.14 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15 - AT Wichita Thunder, 4:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22 - Utah Grizzlies, 4:05 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27 - AT Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28 - AT Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29 - Allen Americans, 4:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb.3 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 - AT Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10 - AT Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 - AT Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 - AT Wichita Thunder, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 - Rapid City, 7:05, p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 - Rapid City, 7:05, p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 - Rapid City, 7:05, p.m.
Wednesday, March 1 - AT Cincinnati Cyclones, 6:35 p.m.
Friday March 3 - AT Kalamazoo Wings, 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, March. 4 - AT Kalamazoo Wings, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 5 - AT Kalamazoo Wings, 6:00 p.m.
Friday, March 10 - Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 - Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, March 17 - AT Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 - AT Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, March. 19 - AT Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Friday, March. 24 - AT Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, March. 25 - AT Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 26 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05 p.m.
Friday, March. 31 - AT Maine Mariners, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, April. 1 - AT Maine Mariners, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 2 - AT Maine Mariners, 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday April 5 - AT Wichita, 10:30 a.m.
Friday, April 7 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 9 - Allen Americans, 4:05 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12 - AT Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.
Friday, April 14 - AT Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 - AT Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 p.m.
