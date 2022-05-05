Thunder Unveils 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022-23 campaign marks Wichita's ninth year as a member of the ECHL, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League and sixth season as the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Thunder will open the year on the road on Saturday, October 22 against Kansas City. Wichita will have its home opener at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, October 28 against Tulsa.

Wichita will play 27 of its 36 home games on a weekend, including 10 Friday, 10 Saturday and seven Sunday games. The Thunder will host Tulsa on Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday, November 23) while playing seven additional times on Wednesday nights.

All home games start at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of Sunday contests, which start at 4:05 p.m. The Thunder will also host their annual Educational Kids Day Game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5 against Tulsa.

The majority of the Thunder's schedule will be against divisional rivals. Wichita will play 13 times against Allen, Kansas City, Rapid City and Tulsa. Eight of the first 14 games will be against the Oilers with four of those coming around Thanksgiving.

Wichita will face four teams from the Central Division. The Thunder will welcome the Iowa Heartlanders for the first-time ever on Saturday, November 12. The Indy Fuel come to town on November 30. Wichita will travel to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on February 24 before going to Toledo for a back-to-back series against the Walleye on February 25 and 26.

2022-23 Schedule

October

Saturday, October 22 at Kansas City

Friday, October 28 vs. Tulsa

Sunday, October 30 at Allen

November

Friday, November 4 vs. Allen

Saturday, November 5 at Tulsa

Sunday, November 6 vs. Tulsa

Friday, November 11 at Tulsa

Saturday, November 12 vs. Iowa

Sunday, November 13 vs. Kansas City

Sunday, November 20 vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, November 23 vs. Tulsa

Friday, November 25 at Tulsa

Saturday, November 26 vs. Tulsa

Sunday, November 27 at Tulsa

Wednesday, November 30 vs. Indy

December

Friday, December 2 at Kansas City

Saturday, December 3 vs. Kansas City

Sunday, December 4 vs. Kansas City

Thursday, December 8 at Rapid City

Friday, December 9 at Rapid City

Saturday, December 10 at Rapid City

Wednesday, December 14 vs. Allen

Friday, December 16 at Allen

Saturday, December 17 at Allen

Wednesday, December 21 vs. Rapid City

Thursday, December 22 vs. Rapid City

Friday, December 23 vs. Allen

Wednesday, December 28 vs. Allen

Friday, December 30 at Allen

Saturday, December 31 at Allen

January

Wednesday, January 4 vs. Idaho

Friday, January 6 vs. Idaho

Saturday, January 7 vs. Idaho

Sunday, January 8 at Tulsa

Friday, January 13 vs. Allen

Saturday, January 14 vs. Allen

Sunday, January 15 vs. Tulsa

Friday, January 20 vs. Allen

Saturday, January 21 vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, January 25 at Idaho

Friday, January 27 at Idaho

Saturday, January 28 at Idaho

February

Saturday, February 4 vs. Rapid City

Sunday, February 5 vs. Rapid City

Tuesday, February 7 at Kansas City

Friday, February 10 vs. Kansas City

Saturday, February 11 at Kansas City

Tuesday, February 14 at Tulsa

Wednesday, February 15 vs. Idaho

Saturday, February 18 vs. Tulsa

Friday, February 24 at Cincinnati

Saturday, February 25 at Toledo

Sunday, February 26 at Toledo

Tuesday, February 28 at Kansas City

March

Friday, March 3 vs. Utah

Sunday, March 5 vs. Utah

Thursday, March 9 at Rapid City

Friday, March 10 at Rapid City

Saturday, March 11 at Rapid City

Friday, March 17 at Kansas City

Saturday, March 18 vs. Kansas City

Wednesday, March 22 at Iowa

Friday, March 24 at Iowa

Saturday, March 25 at Iowa

Wednesday, March 29 at Utah

Friday, March 31 at Utah

April

Saturday, April 1 at Utah

Wednesday, April 5 vs. Tulsa

Friday, April 7 vs. Rapid City

Saturday, April 8 vs. Rapid City

Friday, April 14 vs. Allen

Saturday, April 15 at Allen

