Thunder Unveils 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the schedule for the 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 campaign marks Wichita's ninth year as a member of the ECHL, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League and sixth season as the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.
The Thunder will open the year on the road on Saturday, October 22 against Kansas City. Wichita will have its home opener at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, October 28 against Tulsa.
Wichita will play 27 of its 36 home games on a weekend, including 10 Friday, 10 Saturday and seven Sunday games. The Thunder will host Tulsa on Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday, November 23) while playing seven additional times on Wednesday nights.
All home games start at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of Sunday contests, which start at 4:05 p.m. The Thunder will also host their annual Educational Kids Day Game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5 against Tulsa.
The majority of the Thunder's schedule will be against divisional rivals. Wichita will play 13 times against Allen, Kansas City, Rapid City and Tulsa. Eight of the first 14 games will be against the Oilers with four of those coming around Thanksgiving.
Wichita will face four teams from the Central Division. The Thunder will welcome the Iowa Heartlanders for the first-time ever on Saturday, November 12. The Indy Fuel come to town on November 30. Wichita will travel to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on February 24 before going to Toledo for a back-to-back series against the Walleye on February 25 and 26.
2022-23 Schedule
October
Saturday, October 22 at Kansas City
Friday, October 28 vs. Tulsa
Sunday, October 30 at Allen
November
Friday, November 4 vs. Allen
Saturday, November 5 at Tulsa
Sunday, November 6 vs. Tulsa
Friday, November 11 at Tulsa
Saturday, November 12 vs. Iowa
Sunday, November 13 vs. Kansas City
Sunday, November 20 vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, November 23 vs. Tulsa
Friday, November 25 at Tulsa
Saturday, November 26 vs. Tulsa
Sunday, November 27 at Tulsa
Wednesday, November 30 vs. Indy
December
Friday, December 2 at Kansas City
Saturday, December 3 vs. Kansas City
Sunday, December 4 vs. Kansas City
Thursday, December 8 at Rapid City
Friday, December 9 at Rapid City
Saturday, December 10 at Rapid City
Wednesday, December 14 vs. Allen
Friday, December 16 at Allen
Saturday, December 17 at Allen
Wednesday, December 21 vs. Rapid City
Thursday, December 22 vs. Rapid City
Friday, December 23 vs. Allen
Wednesday, December 28 vs. Allen
Friday, December 30 at Allen
Saturday, December 31 at Allen
January
Wednesday, January 4 vs. Idaho
Friday, January 6 vs. Idaho
Saturday, January 7 vs. Idaho
Sunday, January 8 at Tulsa
Friday, January 13 vs. Allen
Saturday, January 14 vs. Allen
Sunday, January 15 vs. Tulsa
Friday, January 20 vs. Allen
Saturday, January 21 vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, January 25 at Idaho
Friday, January 27 at Idaho
Saturday, January 28 at Idaho
February
Saturday, February 4 vs. Rapid City
Sunday, February 5 vs. Rapid City
Tuesday, February 7 at Kansas City
Friday, February 10 vs. Kansas City
Saturday, February 11 at Kansas City
Tuesday, February 14 at Tulsa
Wednesday, February 15 vs. Idaho
Saturday, February 18 vs. Tulsa
Friday, February 24 at Cincinnati
Saturday, February 25 at Toledo
Sunday, February 26 at Toledo
Tuesday, February 28 at Kansas City
March
Friday, March 3 vs. Utah
Sunday, March 5 vs. Utah
Thursday, March 9 at Rapid City
Friday, March 10 at Rapid City
Saturday, March 11 at Rapid City
Friday, March 17 at Kansas City
Saturday, March 18 vs. Kansas City
Wednesday, March 22 at Iowa
Friday, March 24 at Iowa
Saturday, March 25 at Iowa
Wednesday, March 29 at Utah
Friday, March 31 at Utah
April
Saturday, April 1 at Utah
Wednesday, April 5 vs. Tulsa
Friday, April 7 vs. Rapid City
Saturday, April 8 vs. Rapid City
Friday, April 14 vs. Allen
Saturday, April 15 at Allen
Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.
