Royals Release 2022-23 Schedule
May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team's full 2022-2023 regular season schedule, which starts with an away series against Newfoundland on Friday, October 21st (away) followed by a home series which opens at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 29th against the Indy Fuel. Reading plays 36 games at the Santander Arena. Season ticket and mini-plan memberships are available by calling 610-898-7825.
Quick Facts:
Weekend Warriors: The Reading Royals will have 12 Saturday games, 10 Friday games, and 5 Sunday games.
MLK Day: The Royals will play its traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game against the Maine Mariners on Monday, January 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena
Education Day Returns: Reading announced its third ever Education Day Game will be played vs. Worcester on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:30 a.m. The day will feature an educational component and discounted tickets for K-12 Students.
Annual Golf Tournament: The Royals will host the 17th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17th at 9:30 a.m. at Heidelberg Country Club. All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals. Learn more and register at https://www.royalshockey.com/golf-tournament.
Memberships
Royals season memberships are available for 2022-2023 by visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and by calling 610-898-7825. For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 5, 2022
- Walleye Announce 2022-23 Schedule; Opening Night Is November 5 - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades 2022-23 Schedule Announced - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Release 2022-23 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Unveils 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Announce 2022-2023 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears 2022-23 Home Opener Is October 23 vs. Icemen - Orlando Solar Bears
- 2022-23 Gladiators Schedule Announced - Atlanta Gladiators
- Stingrays Unveil 30th Season Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Announce 2022-23 Schedule & Move to North Division - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Release 2022-23 Schedule - Reading Royals
- Mariners Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Oilers Unveil Full 2022-23 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Releases 2022-23 Schedule - ECHL
- Heartlanders Announce 2022-23 Schedule - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Preview of 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs Division Finals - ECHL
- Grizz Win 5-2 to Advance in Playoffs - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizz Win 5-2 to Advance in Playoffs - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Come up Short in Game 7 - Tulsa Oilers
- Rush to Face Utah in Second Round of Kelly Cup Playoffs - Rapid City Rush
- Rush to Face Utah in Second Round of Kelly Cup Playoffs - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.