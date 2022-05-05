Royals Release 2022-23 Schedule

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team's full 2022-2023 regular season schedule, which starts with an away series against Newfoundland on Friday, October 21st (away) followed by a home series which opens at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 29th against the Indy Fuel. Reading plays 36 games at the Santander Arena. Season ticket and mini-plan memberships are available by calling 610-898-7825.

Quick Facts:

Weekend Warriors: The Reading Royals will have 12 Saturday games, 10 Friday games, and 5 Sunday games.

MLK Day: The Royals will play its traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game against the Maine Mariners on Monday, January 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Education Day Returns: Reading announced its third ever Education Day Game will be played vs. Worcester on Tuesday, February 7th at 10:30 a.m. The day will feature an educational component and discounted tickets for K-12 Students.

Annual Golf Tournament: The Royals will host the 17th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17th at 9:30 a.m. at Heidelberg Country Club. All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals. Learn more and register at https://www.royalshockey.com/golf-tournament.

Memberships

Royals season memberships are available for 2022-2023 by visiting the Royals Box Office at Santander Arena (700 Penn Street) and by calling 610-898-7825. For the latest team news, visit royalshockey.com/news, and follow the team on Facebook (Facebook.com/ReadingRoyals), Twitter (Twitter.com/ReadingRoyals) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ReadingRoyals).

