Rush to Face Utah in Second Round of Kelly Cup Playoffs

May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - With the Utah Grizzlies' 4-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night, the Grizzlies won that best-of-seven series, 4-3. Utah will now be the opponent for the Rapid City Rush in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Rapid City will open the series on the road with Game 1 scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Friday night at Maverik Center in West Valley City. The first home game for the Rush will take place on Monday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena. Tickets for each of the Rush's home games in the second round are on sale now and are available online via rapidcityrush.com, in person at the Rush ticket office or over the phone at (605) 716-7825.

The Rush advanced to the second round of the Kelly Cup playoffs by defeating the Allen Americans in five games in the opening round.

The full schedule for the second-round series with the Utah Grizzlies is as follows.

Game 1: Friday, May 6, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 3: Monday, May 9, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 4: Tuesday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 11, 7:05 p.m.: Utah at Rapid City

Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, May 16, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 17, 7:10 p.m.: Rapid City at Utah

