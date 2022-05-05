Swamp Rabbits Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule

May 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, and the ECHL released the team's 72-game regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Swamp Rabbits open their season on their home ice at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, October 22, 2022 against the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The opening weekend continues the following night when the Swamp Rabbits welcome the Norfolk Admirals to Greenville to close out the weekend. The following weekend, the Swamp Rabbits finish October with a pair of home games on October 28 and 29 against their in-state rivals the South Carolina Stingrays.

Fans of the Swamp Rabbits will see their team at home for a season-high eight home games during the month of December including a game against the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday, December 28. While fans are treated to an early abundance of home games, they will also see the Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for six of the seven games schedule for April.

As they did during the 2021-22 season, the Swamp Rabbits will ring in 2023 with a New Year's Day meeting with the Jacksonville Icemen on home ice. Greenville hosts the South Carolina Stingrays on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2023, amidst a pair of home games on the weekend.

The Swamp Rabbits will host no team more than the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who they will welcome to Greenville nine times during the regular season. The remainder of the team's 36-game home slate consists of games against Atlanta (5), Florida (5), Jacksonville (6), Norfolk (1), Orlando (3), South Carolina (6), and Utah (1).

Greenville makes two significant non-divisional road-trips during the season, with a North Division trip against the Adirondack Thunder on November 16 and a pair of games on November 18 and 19 against the Worcester Railers and a Central Division trip to take on the Indy Fuel on March 24 and two games against the Toledo Walleye on March 25 and 26.

Information regarding Single-Game Ticket sales for the 2022-23 schedule will be released later this summer. Fans can reserve their 2022-23 Season Tickets by calling 864.674.7825 or online at SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.