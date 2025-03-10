Walleye Add Forward in Trade with Grizzlies
March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Today, the Toledo Walleye acquired forward Cole Gallant from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for forward Griffin Ness and the ECHL rights to defenseman Grant Gabriele.
Gallant, of Dover, Florida, joins the Walleye after spending two seasons with the Grizzlies. The 26-year old has tallied 32 points (6G, 26A), eight penalty minutes, and a +5 in 58 games with Utah this season. Ness goes the other direction after skating 59 games with Toledo this season, accumulating 22 points (11G, 11A), 31 penalty minutes, and a -7.
Gabriele, currently with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, skated in 21 games with the Walleye, tallying nine points (3G, 6A), two penalty minutes, and a +10 before going on loan to the Monsters on December 29, 2024. The blue-liner has skated in 15 games with Cleveland, racking up four penalty minutes while on loan.
This is Gallant's third season as a professional, with all of his experience coming in the ECHL. He has split the last three seasons between the Grizzlies and the Trois-Rivieres Lions, accumulating 83 points (20G, 63A), 24 penalty minutes, and a -16 in his 133 career games. Prior to his pro career, Gallant skated five seasons at Western Michigan University. The former Bronco picked up 98 points (27G, 71A), 21 penalty minutes, and a +58 during his 160 collegiate games.
The Walleye are also releasing forward C.J. Hayes and defenseman Stephen Calisti from their contracts.
Hayes was acquired via trade from the Tahoe Knight Monsters in exchange for future considerations on December 12, 2024. The Lake Superior State product skated in 15 games after joining Toledo, scoring one goal and racking up six penalty minutes.
Calisti joined the team as an amateur free agent on January 2, 2025. The former Ontario Tech Ridgeback tallied one goal and two penalty minutes in his 11 games as a Walleye.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025
- Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 10 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Forward in Trade with Grizzlies - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Start Week with Three Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Acquire Ness and Gabriele in Trade with Toledo - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans and Komets Make a 2-For-1 Trade - Allen Americans
- Komets Hit the Road in Second Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk Recalled to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Nathan Dunkley - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings March up Standings, Green Ice & Kids Day Next - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Scores Four Unanswered Goals in the Third Period as Glads Fall, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Walleye Add Forward in Trade with Grizzlies
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 10, 2025
- Palocsik Gets First Professional Goal in Win against Atlanta
- Pilon Gets Game-Winner In Saturday Matchup Against Cincinnati
- Moyle Gets OT Winner in Midweek Matchup against Wichita