Walleye Add Forward in Trade with Grizzlies

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Today, the Toledo Walleye acquired forward Cole Gallant from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for forward Griffin Ness and the ECHL rights to defenseman Grant Gabriele.

Gallant, of Dover, Florida, joins the Walleye after spending two seasons with the Grizzlies. The 26-year old has tallied 32 points (6G, 26A), eight penalty minutes, and a +5 in 58 games with Utah this season. Ness goes the other direction after skating 59 games with Toledo this season, accumulating 22 points (11G, 11A), 31 penalty minutes, and a -7.

Gabriele, currently with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, skated in 21 games with the Walleye, tallying nine points (3G, 6A), two penalty minutes, and a +10 before going on loan to the Monsters on December 29, 2024. The blue-liner has skated in 15 games with Cleveland, racking up four penalty minutes while on loan.

This is Gallant's third season as a professional, with all of his experience coming in the ECHL. He has split the last three seasons between the Grizzlies and the Trois-Rivieres Lions, accumulating 83 points (20G, 63A), 24 penalty minutes, and a -16 in his 133 career games. Prior to his pro career, Gallant skated five seasons at Western Michigan University. The former Bronco picked up 98 points (27G, 71A), 21 penalty minutes, and a +58 during his 160 collegiate games.

The Walleye are also releasing forward C.J. Hayes and defenseman Stephen Calisti from their contracts.

Hayes was acquired via trade from the Tahoe Knight Monsters in exchange for future considerations on December 12, 2024. The Lake Superior State product skated in 15 games after joining Toledo, scoring one goal and racking up six penalty minutes.

Calisti joined the team as an amateur free agent on January 2, 2025. The former Ontario Tech Ridgeback tallied one goal and two penalty minutes in his 11 games as a Walleye.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.