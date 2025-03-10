Grizzlies Acquire Ness and Gabriele in Trade with Toledo

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Griffin Ness and Defenseman Grant Gabriele from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for forward Cole Gallant.

Ness scored 11 goals and 11 assists in 59 games with the Walleye during his 2024-25 rookie campaign. He began his pro career by appearing in 2 games for the Maine Mariners towards the end of the 2023-24 season. Ness played at the University of North Dakota from 2020-2024, scoring 10 goals and 10 assists. Ness was the captain of the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks from 2018-2020. His brother, Tucker Ness, currently plays at Arizona State University.

Gabriele played in 21 games with Toledo this season, scoring 3 goals and 6 assists. He is currently playing with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, where he has appeared in 15 games. Gabriele is listed at 6'2" and 196 pounds. Gabriele also has AHL experience with Hartford and Rochester as well as ECHL experience with the 2022-23 Maine Mariners, where he scored 9 goals and 16 assists in 67 games.

Gallant had 6 goals and 26 assists in 58 games with Utah during the 2024-25 season. In 126 career games with the Grizzlies, he had 18 goals and 61 assists.

The Grizzlies begin a six game road trip on Wednesday night at Wichita. The Grizzlies have five home games remaining in the regular season as they host Allen on March 26, 28-29 and Tahoe on April 4-5. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.