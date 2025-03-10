ECHL Transactions - March 10
March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 10, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Brandon Saigeon, F
Toledo:
Stephen Calisti, D
C.J. Hayes, F
Worcester:
Brenden Rons, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Tucson
delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by Tucson
Bloomington:
delete Sam Coatta, F traded to Greenville
Fort Wayne:
add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by Tucson
delete Darren Brady, D recalled by Bakersfield
delete Brad Morrison, F traded to Allen
delete Michael Gildon, F traded to Allen
delete Kyle Crnkovic, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Conner Hutchison, D signed contract
add Parker Berge, D assigned by Ontario
delete Jacob Flynn, D traded to Bloomington
delete Quinn Olson, F recalled by Ontario
delete Conner Hutchison, D placed on reserve
Maine:
add Nolan Maier, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Bischel, G placed on reserve
delete Chase Zieky, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Fletcher Anderson, F signed contract
delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Pavlo Padakin, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Cole Kodsi, F signed contract
add Kyle Haskins, F signed contract
delete Spencer Kersten, F recalled by Syracuse
delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Tahoe:
delete Zack Kellerup, G released as emergency backup goalie
Toledo:
delete Griffin Ness, F traded to Utah
delete Grant Gabriele, D traded to Utah (currently loaned to Cleveland)
Utah:
add Griffin Ness, F acquired fromToledo
add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Cole Gallant, F traded to Toledo
delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Eagles by Avalanche
Worcester:
add Brenden Rons, D suspension lifted by Worcester
