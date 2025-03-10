ECHL Transactions - March 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 10, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Brandon Saigeon, F

Toledo:

Stephen Calisti, D

C.J. Hayes, F

Worcester:

Brenden Rons, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

delete Dylan Wells, G recalled by Tucson

delete Kyle Crnkovic, F recalled by Tucson

Bloomington:

delete Sam Coatta, F traded to Greenville

Fort Wayne:

add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by Tucson

delete Darren Brady, D recalled by Bakersfield

delete Brad Morrison, F traded to Allen

delete Michael Gildon, F traded to Allen

delete Kyle Crnkovic, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Conner Hutchison, D signed contract

add Parker Berge, D assigned by Ontario

delete Jacob Flynn, D traded to Bloomington

delete Quinn Olson, F recalled by Ontario

delete Conner Hutchison, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G placed on reserve

delete Chase Zieky, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Fletcher Anderson, F signed contract

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Pavlo Padakin, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Cole Kodsi, F signed contract

add Kyle Haskins, F signed contract

delete Spencer Kersten, F recalled by Syracuse

delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

delete Gage Alexander, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Tahoe:

delete Zack Kellerup, G released as emergency backup goalie

Toledo:

delete Griffin Ness, F traded to Utah

delete Grant Gabriele, D traded to Utah (currently loaned to Cleveland)

Utah:

add Griffin Ness, F acquired fromToledo

add Vincent Duplessis, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cole Gallant, F traded to Toledo

delete Adam Scheel, G recalled to Eagles by Avalanche

Worcester:

add Brenden Rons, D suspension lifted by Worcester

