K-Wings Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that the ECHL has named goaltender Hunter Vorva the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 3-9. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Vorva went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances last week.
The 29-year-old made 19 saves in a 5-2 win over Atlanta on Friday, turned aside all eight shots he faced in a relief appearance in a 6-4 loss to the Gladiators on Saturday and stopped all 41 shots in a 3-0 victory at Fort Wayne on Sunday.
A native of Kalamazoo, Vorva has appeared in 12 games for the K-Wings this season going 6-2-1 with one shutout, a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.
In 75 career appearances with Kalamazoo Vorva has gone 39-25-4 with five shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has seen action in 35 career games with Huntsville of the SPHL where he went 22-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22.
Prior to turning pro, Vorva spent five seasons playing college hockey with Aurora University, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Marian University.
The K-Wings take on the Indy Fuel (23-25-4-4) Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Fishers Event Center.
--
Kalamazoo hosts Toledo again for Kids Day, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield, at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings know that kiddos always bring the energy, and after a long winter, there's no better way to celebrate our biggest fans than honoring them with a Kids Day game! The first 500 kids (12 and under) will receive a Legacy Youth K-Wings jersey, and stick around following the game for an epic game of on-ice Golden Shot for prizes (Kids under-12 ONLY).
