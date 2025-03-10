Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers goaltender Michael Bullion

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the twenty-first week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Trois-Rivières Lions for three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Worcester lost 3-1 on Friday night, won 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday afternoon, and lost 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 7th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3-1 L

The Lions found the back of the net first Friday night as it was Brycen Martin (1-0-1) getting the Lions out to a 1-0 lead in the first period. Worcester evened the score in the second period with a goal from Cole Donhauser (1-0-1) making it a 1-1 game heading into the third. Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1) scored twelve seconds into the third giving Trois-Rivières the 2-1 lead. Nicolas Guay extended the Lions lead as he scored with 2:32 remaining in the third period making it 3-1 Lions final.

Saturday, March 8th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 4-3 SOW

The Railers came out in the first period on Saturday afternoon with a better pace than they had across Friday night's game. While the frame ended scoreless, they killed two penalties in the period, held possession of the puck for most of the frame, and outshot the Lions 9-6 through the first twenty. Both goaltenders were off to a good start, as Michael Bullion made six saves for Worcester while Hunter Jones turned aside nine for the Lions.

Sunday, March 9th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3-1 L

Trois-Rivières scored first Sunday afternoon as Isaac Dufort (1-0-1) gave the Lions a 1-0 lead followed by a Tyler Hylland (1-0-1) shorthanded goal. Worcester answered back with a shorthanded goal of their own, as it was Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) who cut the Lions lead to one. Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1) finished off the scoring with an empty net goal, leading to the 3-1 Trois-Rivières win.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, March 13th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 14th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 15th vs. Norfolk Admirals | 6:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Cole Donhauser had goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Michael Bullion picked up his second shootout win of the season.

Connor Welsh's two shootout-winning goals are tied for second most in the ECHL. He is the only defenseman in the ECHL with at least one shootout-winning goal.

Welsh is the only defenseman in the ECHL with three shootout goals. No other defenseman has more than one.

Matthew Kopperud is 8-5-13 in his last thirteen games for Worcester.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 27-25-2-4 on the season.

Worcester is tied for eighth in the ECHL with seven shorthanded goals.

The Railers have won each of their past three games which have gone beyond regulation.

Worcester went 9/9 on the penalty kill against the Lions.

Saturday was Worcester's second multi-goal third period comeback of the season.

