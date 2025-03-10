Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 37-14-7-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 5 vs. Wichita (2-1 Win/OT)

March 8 vs. Cincinnati (4-3 Win)

March 9 vs. Atlanta (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 14 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

March 15 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

March 16 at Kalamazoo (3 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

How Sweep It Is: The Toledo Walleye swept their week, taking a 2-1 overtime win against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, then a pair of regulation wins to finish out the weekend, beating the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3 on Saturday, and the Atlanta Gladiators 5-2 on Sunday. The Walleye head into the new week tied with the Trois-Rivieres Lions for third overall in the ECHL. Toledo's 82 total points sit atop the Western Conference, holding a three-point lead over the Kansas City Mavericks (79 points) and a nine-point lead over the Fort Wayne Komets (73) in the Central Division.

Money Mitch: Forward Mitch Lewandowski is riding a hot streak, collecting eight points (3G, 5A) over his last five games. Lewandowski has played an instrumental role as he moves around the lineup, posting 42 total points (19G, 23A) this season, the third-best total on the Walleye.

Never Doubt Nolan: Forward Nolan Moyle has been heating up, tallying five points (1G, 4A) over his last four games. Of all the points, his goal was the most crucial, as the Michigan product zipped end-to-end to light the lamp for the game-winning overtime goal in Wednesday's spectacular win over Wichita.

Stonewalling: The Toledo goaltending tandem has posted several strong performances this season. Third-year goaltender Jan Bednar has soared, tying for second in the ECHL with 21 wins, and ranking sixth in the ECHL with a 2.33 GAA among qualified players, and his three shutouts are tied for third-most in the ECHL this season. Rookie Carter Gylander has posted strong numbers as well in his chances. His 2.59 GAA is just outside the top-20 qualified netminders in the league, while posting 16 wins and a pair of shutouts.

Special Team Spectacles: The Toledo Walleye have had strong seasons from both sides of their special teams unit. The Walleye power play unit was mired in a slump during January, going without a power play goal in five of six games. However, in the 21 games since then dating back to 1/24, the Fish are an astounding 33.3% (22/66) with a man-advantage. The penalty kill has been strong as of late as well, killing 21/23 (91.3%) opposing power play chances over their last seven games.

Selling 65: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 65 games. The sellout streak exceeds the full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Over the sellout streak, Toledo has welcomed over 519,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 7,994 fans and 108% arena capacity.

Hitting the Road: The Toledo Walleye head out for a road trip this weekend. The Fish swim south for a Friday night bout with the Cincinnati Cyclones, before heading north for a pair of games with the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Nolan Moyle (1G, 3A, +3; GWG/OT)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (2-0-0, 1.48 GAA, .933 SVP)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.