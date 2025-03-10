Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Hunter Vorva

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hunter Vorva of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 3-9. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Vorva went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .971 in three appearances last week.

The 29-year-old made 19 saves in a 5-2 win over Atlanta on Friday, turned aside all eight shots he faced in a relief appearance in a 6-4 loss to the Gladiators on Saturday and stopped all 41 shots in a 3-0 victory at Fort Wayne on Sunday.

A native of Kalamazoo, Vorva has appeared in 12 games for the K-Wings this season going 6-2-1 with one shutout, a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.

In 75 career appearances with Kalamazoo Vorva has gone 39-25-4 with five shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He has seen action in 35 career games with Huntsville of the SPHL where he went 22-10-2 with three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928. He was named SPHL Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22.

Prior to turning pro, Vorva spent five seasons playing college hockey with Aurora University, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Marian University.

