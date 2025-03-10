Americans and Komets Make a 2-For-1 Trade

Forward Brad Morrison with the Fort Wayne Komets

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-34-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, traded the player right's of Kyle Crnkovic to the Fort Wayne Komets for forwards Brad Morrison and Michael Gildon.

Michael Gildon, who is from Plano, Texas, played in 23 games for the Komets this season and had eight points (5 goals and 3 assists). The 6-foot-3, and 200-pound forward played his college hockey at Ohio State University (Big 10). Before Ohio State, he played two seasons for the US National Under-18 Team. where he had 29 points in 26 games during the 2017-2018 season.

Brad Morrison joins Allen after playing in 16 games this season with Fort Wayne. The Prince George BC native is a former round 4 draft pick of the New York Rangers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In addition to the Komets, he has played with Kalamazoo, Florida, Reading, and Indy in the ECHL. He has 57 total games in the American Hockey League with 50 of those games with the Ontario Reign.

Kyle Crnkovic leaves Allen for Fort Wayne as the Americans second leading scorer. He had 44 points in 58 games and led the team in assists with 33.

"It's tough to see Kyle (Crnkovic) go, but we wish him nothing but the best in Fort Wayne," said Americans Head Coach and GM Brett Ferguson. "He has a good opportunity ahead of him to play meaningful games down the stretch and to play in the playoffs, which is great experience for a young player.

Michael Gildon is a local hockey product that is excited to return to play in Texas. He grew up just down the road in Plano. He plays a high-energy game and gives us some size and strength up front and will go to the net.

Brad Morrison is an experienced winger, who has proven he can put up points in the ECHL. He also has AHL experience under his belt. He is a speedy winger who will fit into our top six."

The Americans return to action this Sunday afternoon when the Americans host the Utah Grizzlies at 2:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for seats to the annual Pucks-N-Paws Game.

