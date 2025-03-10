Swamp Rabbits Start Week with Three Transactions

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the following Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions today:

The Swamp Rabbits acquired forward Sam Coatta from the Bloomington Bison in exchange for defenseman Jake Flynn

Parker Berge has been assigned to the team from the AHL by the Ontario Reign

Quinn Olson has been recalled by the Reign to the AHL

Coatta joins the Swamp Rabbits in a swap with the Bloomington Bison for defenseman Jake Flynn. The 5'11", 180-pound forward is in his first ECHL season, logging five goals and a dozen points with the Bison in 20 games.

From Minnetonka, Minnesota, Coatta, 34, is in his 10th professional season, playing the previous nine campaigns across Europe. Seeing time in Norway, Sweden, Hungary, Germany, and Switzerland, he played a total of 260 games, amassing 103 goals, 118 assists, and 221 points. Prior to turning professional across the pond, Coatta played four seasons of college hockey with Union College, helping the Dutchmen to the 2015 NCAA National Championship.

Berge returns to the Swamp Rabbits after earning his first AHL call up to Ontario on February 28th. He did not see any action with the Reign during his stay. The 6'0", 180-pound blue-liner left as the Swamp Rabbits leading scoring defenseman and returns with that title intact, notching six goals and 35 points in 49 games, along with a team-leading +10 rating. He made his professional debut on opening night against Orlando on October 18th, registering a two assist game. He was named to the ECHL's Eastern Conference Midseason All-Star Team back in January.

From Edmonton, Alberta, Berge turned professional following a five-year career in the major-junior ranks with the WHL's Regina Pats and Everett Silvertips, earning 100 points (18g-82ast) in 213 games. He signed with the Reign this offseason as an undrafted free agent.

Olson heads up to Ontario and the AHL for the first time this season. The 5'11", 180-pound forward has 19 points with the Swamp Rabbits this season (6g-13ast) in 29 contests.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Olson made his professional debut last season with the Reign and joined the Swamp Rabbits for their 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff appearance, earning a pair of goals and assists in six games during the first round. Before turning professional, Olson played five seasons of NCAA hockey with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning 96 points in 175 games. He was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Draft (3rd Rd/#92).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their seven-game road swing with the finale on Wednesday, March 12th, against the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at North Charleston Coliseum.

