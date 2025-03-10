Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Nathan Dunkley

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Nathan Dunkley to a Standard Player Contract.

"Nathan is a highly talented centerman from St. Mary's University, where he was teammates with KC defenseman Justin MacPherson" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "We see Dunkley fitting in well with our team. He is offensively gifted, battles for pucks, and is strong in front of the net. He should be a great addition to our club."

Dunkley, 25, brings a strong offensive presence and experience at multiple levels to Kansas City. The 5'11", 192-pound forward recently completed a four-year collegiate career at St. Mary's University (USports), where he totaled 42 goals and 55 assists for 97 points in 102 games with a +26 rating. He also added 12 goals and 8 assists for 20 points in 21 playoff games. In the 2024-25 season, Dunkley posted 18 goals and 15 assists for 33 points in 26 games.

Before joining St. Mary's, Dunkley played overseas in Sweden's HockeyEttan during the 2020-21 season, splitting time on loan with Hudiksvalls HC and Wings HC Arlanda. He appeared in 13 total games, recording one goal and one assist.

A native of Campbellford, Ontario, Dunkley played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Kingston Frontenacs and London Knights. Drafted 17th overall in the 2016 OHL Draft, he appeared in 247 career OHL games, tallying 63 goals and 112 assists for 175 points while posting a +29 rating. He also notched 6 goals and 7 assists for 13 points in 26 OHL playoff games. Internationally, he represented Canada Red at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, playing in five games during his rookie OHL season.

As the Mavericks gear up for the final stretch of the regular season and a playoff push, Dunkley's versatility and offensive production will provide a valuable boost to the lineup.

