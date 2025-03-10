Stingrays Weekly Report- March 10

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Klimek

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays won all four games last week and sit in second place in the ECHL with 83 points. They are one point behind the Florida Everblades for the top spot in the league and can clinch a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs as early as this Friday if they defeat the Atlanta Gladiators in fashion.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 39-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 4-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, March 3 at Orlando Solar Bears | 5-1 W

The Stingrays faced off against the Orlando Solar Bears to wrap up their Florida road trip. Charlie Combs, Austin Magera, Justin Nachbaur, Romain Rodzinski, and Tyler Weiss scored, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson made the start and stopped 25 out of 26 shots in his first appearance since December 21, 2024.

Wednesday, March 5 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 2-1 W

Thanks to an overtime goal from Austin Magera, the Stingrays took down the Savannah Ghost Pirates 2-1 in OT at Enmarket Arena on Wednesday night. Micah Miller and Magera scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 31 of 32 shots in the victory.

Saturday, March 8 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6-3 W

The Stingrays doubled up the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-3 in front of over 6,000 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Vice on Ice Night. Jacob Graves, Charlie Combs, Ryan Hofer, Romain Rodzinski, Justin Nachbaur, and Reilly Webb scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson made 30 saves in the victory.

Sunday, March 9 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 2-1 W

The Stingrays faced off against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the final time of the regular season and secured a 2-1 victory. Josh Wilkins and Micah Miller scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 23 of 24 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)

Assists: Austin Magera (35)

Points: Kyler Kupka* (51)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka*, Connor Moore (+25)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (137)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (18)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.85)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.930)

* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 12 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Friday, March 14 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:30 pm EST

Saturday, March 15 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, March 16 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER- The Stingrays need three points to exceed Atlanta's maximum possible points total and clinch a playoff berth. A win on Wednesday would bring that magic number down to one point. Regardless of what happens on Wednesday, the Stingrays can clinch a playoff berth if they win Friday's game in Atlanta in any fashion.

GARIN AND GIBSON GETTING IT DONE- Stingrays goaltenders Garin Bjorklund and Mitchell Gibson each won two games this past week. Bjorklund allowed just two goals in two games, and Gibson allowed three in his two starts.

MAGERA MAGIC- Forward Austin Magera had a seven-game point streak snapped on Sunday, but he still has ten points (two goals, eight assists) in his last eight games.

