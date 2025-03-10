Toledo Scores Four Unanswered Goals in the Third Period as Glads Fall, 5-2

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







TOLEDO, OH. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-26-5-2) were defeated by the Toledo Walleye (37-14-7-1) by a final score of 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, at the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio.

Drew DeRidder made the start for Atlanta while Carter Gylander was between the pipes for Toledo.

37 seconds into the middle frame, Walleye forward Sam Craggs (16th) struck from the low slot on the power-play, giving the home side a 1-0 lead.

3:56 later, Carson Denomie (10th) evened the score for the Gladiators, taking advantage of a Toledo turnover. Denomie picked the puck up at the right circle, and went far side on the Walleye netminder.

At 7:48, Randy Hernandez (11th) sent a wrist shot from distance to the Walleye net, and the puck snuck by Gylander to give the visitors a one goal advantage.

In the third, Toledo put forth a significant push, eventually tying the game at 3:44. Mitchell Lewandowski (18th) deflected a Brandon Hawkins shot into the cage.

After a back and forth stretch, the Walleye scored again at 16:31, as Tanner Palocsick (1st) one-timed a blast assisted by Bobby Russell and Brandon Kruse.

With two minutes remaining in regulation, Drew DeRidder was pulled in favor of the extra attacker.

While Atlanta had a couple of chances at the Walleye net, Carter Gylander stood strong, long enough for his team to find the empty net. At 18:09, Sam Craggs (17th) would score his second of the game, assisted by Colin Swoyer.

Shortly thereafter, DeRidder was pulled one more, and Toledo took advantage. Mitchell Lewandowski (18th) found the back of the net, assisted by Nolan Moyle.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.