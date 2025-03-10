Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract
March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Monday they have signed forward Fletcher Anderson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO)
Anderson, 24, joins the Admirals after completing his fourth season of college hockey the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point. In his final season with the Pointers, Anderson was 13th in all of NCAA-III with 36 points (13g, 23a).
Last season, the Thunder Bay, ON native finished with 30 points on the season and was named the Conference Player of the Year (WIAC). In addition, Anderson was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team.
In 2022-23, Anderson totaled 29 points (14g, 15a) and was named Conference Player of the Year.
--
The Admirals return to action tomorrow morning when they face the Maine Mariners for the final time in the regular season. Pregame coverage begins at 10:15am (EST) on the Admirals Broadcast Network, with puck drop at 10:30am.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025
- Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 10 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Forward in Trade with Grizzlies - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Start Week with Three Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Acquire Ness and Gabriele in Trade with Toledo - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans and Komets Make a 2-For-1 Trade - Allen Americans
- Komets Hit the Road in Second Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk Recalled to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Nathan Dunkley - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings March up Standings, Green Ice & Kids Day Next - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Scores Four Unanswered Goals in the Third Period as Glads Fall, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract
- Musser Nets OT Winner in Admirals' Comeback Win Over Everblades
- Admirals Fall to Everblades in Hard-Fought Battle
- Admirals Sign Former RIT Captain Tanner Andrew
- Admirals Acquire Future Considerations from Kalamazoo