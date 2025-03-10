Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Monday they have signed forward Fletcher Anderson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO)

Anderson, 24, joins the Admirals after completing his fourth season of college hockey the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point. In his final season with the Pointers, Anderson was 13th in all of NCAA-III with 36 points (13g, 23a).

Last season, the Thunder Bay, ON native finished with 30 points on the season and was named the Conference Player of the Year (WIAC). In addition, Anderson was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team.

In 2022-23, Anderson totaled 29 points (14g, 15a) and was named Conference Player of the Year.

The Admirals return to action tomorrow morning when they face the Maine Mariners for the final time in the regular season. Pregame coverage begins at 10:15am (EST) on the Admirals Broadcast Network, with puck drop at 10:30am.

