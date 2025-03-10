Americans Weekly
March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-34-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped all three games last weekend to Jacksonville. The Americans are off until Sunday afternoon when the Utah Grizzlies visit North Texas, on Pucks-N-Paws Day.
Last Week's Record: 0-3
Overall record: 14-34-8-1
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, March 6th Jacksonville 9 at Americans 1 Final
Friday, March 7th Jacksonville 4 at Americans 0 Final
Saturday, March 8th Jacksonville 3 at Americans 1 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Sunday, March 16th, 2025
Opponent: Utah Grizzlies
Time: 2:00 PM CST
Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak
Assists - (33) Kyle Crnkovic
Points - (48) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Hudson Wilson, and Mark Duarte
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte
Overtime Goals - (1) Kyle Crnkovic, Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts
Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (80) Nick Isaacson
Plus/Minus - (+1) Kamerin Nault and Trevor LeDonne
Shots on Goal - (140) Mark Duarte
Points per game (0.84) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.906) Luke Richardson
Goals against average (3.43) Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (7) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- Americans rookie Trevor LeDonne recorded his first professional point in Saturday's loss to Jacksonville (0 goals and 1 assist).
- Allen is 3-8-0-2 in overtime games this season.
- Allen is 8-9-5-2 when scoring first.
- The Americans power play ranks 25th overall at 16.7 %.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 76-37 in the first period.
- The Americans are giving up the most goals per game in the league (4.14).
- Allen is 11-1-3-1 when leading after two periods.
- The Americans have the fewest points in the league with 38. They are six. points behind Adirondack, who has 44.
- Allen is 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games.
- Anson Thornton's start on Saturday was his first game in a month.
- Opponents are outshooting the Americans 810 to 560 in the second period.
- The Americans are 5-7-8-2 in one-goal games.
This Week's Schedule:
Monday, March 10th
Practice: Off
Tuesday, March 11th
Practice: Off
Wednesday, March 12th
Practice: 11:00 AM
Thursday, March 13th
Practice: 11:00 AM
Friday, March 14th
Practice: 11:00 AM
Saturday, March 15th
No Ice Available
Sunday, March 16th
Utah at Allen, 2:00 PM CST
GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans left wing Harrison Blaisdell
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk Recalled to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Nathan Dunkley - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings March up Standings, Green Ice & Kids Day Next - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Scores Four Unanswered Goals in the Third Period as Glads Fall, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.