Americans Weekly

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Harrison Blaisdell

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans left wing Harrison Blaisdell(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (14-34-8-2), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped all three games last weekend to Jacksonville. The Americans are off until Sunday afternoon when the Utah Grizzlies visit North Texas, on Pucks-N-Paws Day.

Last Week's Record: 0-3

Overall record: 14-34-8-1

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, March 6th Jacksonville 9 at Americans 1 Final

Friday, March 7th Jacksonville 4 at Americans 0 Final

Saturday, March 8th Jacksonville 3 at Americans 1 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Sunday, March 16th, 2025

Opponent: Utah Grizzlies

Time: 2:00 PM CST

Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (18) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Assists - (33) Kyle Crnkovic

Points - (48) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (7) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (15) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Hudson Wilson, and Mark Duarte

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Miko Matikka and Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Mark Duarte

Overtime Goals - (1) Kyle Crnkovic, Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts

Unassisted Goals (3) Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (80) Nick Isaacson

Plus/Minus - (+1) Kamerin Nault and Trevor LeDonne

Shots on Goal - (140) Mark Duarte

Points per game (0.84) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.906) Luke Richardson

Goals against average (3.43) Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (7) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- Americans rookie Trevor LeDonne recorded his first professional point in Saturday's loss to Jacksonville (0 goals and 1 assist).

- Allen is 3-8-0-2 in overtime games this season.

- Allen is 8-9-5-2 when scoring first.

- The Americans power play ranks 25th overall at 16.7 %.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 76-37 in the first period.

- The Americans are giving up the most goals per game in the league (4.14).

- Allen is 11-1-3-1 when leading after two periods.

- The Americans have the fewest points in the league with 38. They are six. points behind Adirondack, who has 44.

- Allen is 1-8-1-0 in their last 10 games.

- Anson Thornton's start on Saturday was his first game in a month.

- Opponents are outshooting the Americans 810 to 560 in the second period.

- The Americans are 5-7-8-2 in one-goal games.

This Week's Schedule:

Monday, March 10th

Practice: Off

Tuesday, March 11th

Practice: Off

Wednesday, March 12th

Practice: 11:00 AM

Thursday, March 13th

Practice: 11:00 AM

Friday, March 14th

Practice: 11:00 AM

Saturday, March 15th

No Ice Available

Sunday, March 16th

Utah at Allen, 2:00 PM CST

