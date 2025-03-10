Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk Recalled to the Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Mar.10) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled forwards Spencer Kersten and Reece Newkirk from the Orlando Solar Bears.

Kersten, 24, has appeared in five games scoring one goal with the Syracuse Crunch this season while on a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Crunch. Syracuse signed the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward to an AHL contract on February 22. Kersten also skated in two AHL games with the Belleville Senators this season.

Kersten has at least one point in 14 of his last 16 ECHL games scoring 23 points in that stretch (13g-10a). He was named ECHL Rookie of the Month in January and is second in the ECHL in points among rookies (52).

Prior to his professional career, Kersten appeared in 36 games during the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green State University, scoring 16 points (9g-7a). The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played at Princeton University from 2019-2023, scoring 38 points (15g-23a) in 93 games, while captaining the 2022-23 team.

During his time at Princeton, Kersten was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic player.

Newkirk, 24, has been the Solar Bears hottest scorer over his five games in an Orlando uniform. In those five games, Newkirk has five goals and three assists to go along with 27 penalty minutes.

Newkirk has also appeared in 13 ECHL games this season for the Florida Everblades, posting 10 points (2g-8a) and 17 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, tallying three points (1g-2a). The Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan native was acquired by Syracuse in a trade with Springfield on February 20.

In total, Newkirk has appeared in 120 ECHL games over four seasons, scoring 96 points (44g-52a) with Worcester, Florida, and Orlando. Newkirk also has 62 AHL games over four seasons with Bridgeport and Springfield, scoring 13 points (3g-10a).

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 179-pound forward played four seasons of junior hockey for the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League (WHL) scoring 162 points (69g-93a) in 205 career games.

