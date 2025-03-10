Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears celebration

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears celebration(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears finished its season-long, eight game home stand with two victories this week, following a 5-1 setback Monday night. Orlando stormed back with 4-1 and 6-3 triumphs over Greenville and head into a three-game week, eight points out of third place in the South Division.

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, March 14 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM - FloSports Game of the Week (watch free on Facebook & X)

Saturday, March 15 - vs. Florida Everblades - 7PM - Throwback Night

Sunday, March 16 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3PM - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Frank Gay Services, Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show with Scott Hamilton, Vystar Credit Union Sunday

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 31-20-10-0 (.590)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 52 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 24 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 30 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 182 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +20

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, March 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 1-5 L

The Solar Bears opened the month of March with a 5-1 setback at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays. Orlando's lone tally came on a power play from Jaydon Dureau to cut the Stingrays lead to 2-1 in the second period, but three goals in the middle frame proved to be too much, as South Carolina would take the game, 5-1. Michael Simpson came into the game in relief of Ryan Fanti in the third period, stopping eight of nine shots.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-1 W

The Orlando Solar Bears dominated the final two periods of play Saturday night en route to a 4-1 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 9,049 at Kia Center. Reece Newkirk, Spencer Kersten, Tyler Bird, Jake Chiasson, and Ara Nazarian all contributed multi-point games, while Ryan Fanti earned third start honors with 17-saves in goal.

Sunday, February 9 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 6-3 W

The Solar Bears wrapped up their eight-game home stand with a decisive 6-3 triumph on Sunday afternoon. Jon Gillies made his Solar Bears debut in net stopping 21 shots. Reece Newkirk once again led the way offensively for the Bears, scoring three points. Jake Chiasson, Jack Adams, and Anthony Bardaro also contributed multi-point efforts. The Solar Bears finished 6-1-1-0 during the home stand.

BITES:

Reece Newkirk has points in five consecutive games (5g-3a-8pts)

Spencer Kersten has points in 14 of his last 16 games (13g-10a-23pts)

Matt Carkner has 99 wins as Solar Bears Head Coach

Tyler Bird recorded his 100th professional assist Saturday night vs. Greenville

Orlando is 14-4-2-0 at home since Jan. 1

Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (22)

Orlando is 17-0-3 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 35 GP, 19-8-7, .913%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 46 GP, 15g-17a

