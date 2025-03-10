Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
March 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears finished its season-long, eight game home stand with two victories this week, following a 5-1 setback Monday night. Orlando stormed back with 4-1 and 6-3 triumphs over Greenville and head into a three-game week, eight points out of third place in the South Division.
Upcoming Schedule:
Friday, March 14 - at Jacksonville Icemen - 7PM - FloSports Game of the Week (watch free on Facebook & X)
Saturday, March 15 - vs. Florida Everblades - 7PM - Throwback Night
Sunday, March 16 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3PM - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Frank Gay Services, Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show with Scott Hamilton, Vystar Credit Union Sunday
Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!
AT A GLANCE:
2024-25 RECORD: 31-20-10-0 (.590)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0
2024-25 LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 52 points
MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 24 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 30 assists
PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 182 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +20
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Monday, March 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays: 1-5 L
The Solar Bears opened the month of March with a 5-1 setback at the hands of the South Carolina Stingrays. Orlando's lone tally came on a power play from Jaydon Dureau to cut the Stingrays lead to 2-1 in the second period, but three goals in the middle frame proved to be too much, as South Carolina would take the game, 5-1. Michael Simpson came into the game in relief of Ryan Fanti in the third period, stopping eight of nine shots.
Saturday, February 8 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-1 W
The Orlando Solar Bears dominated the final two periods of play Saturday night en route to a 4-1 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 9,049 at Kia Center. Reece Newkirk, Spencer Kersten, Tyler Bird, Jake Chiasson, and Ara Nazarian all contributed multi-point games, while Ryan Fanti earned third start honors with 17-saves in goal.
Sunday, February 9 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 6-3 W
The Solar Bears wrapped up their eight-game home stand with a decisive 6-3 triumph on Sunday afternoon. Jon Gillies made his Solar Bears debut in net stopping 21 shots. Reece Newkirk once again led the way offensively for the Bears, scoring three points. Jake Chiasson, Jack Adams, and Anthony Bardaro also contributed multi-point efforts. The Solar Bears finished 6-1-1-0 during the home stand.
BITES:
Reece Newkirk has points in five consecutive games (5g-3a-8pts)
Spencer Kersten has points in 14 of his last 16 games (13g-10a-23pts)
Matt Carkner has 99 wins as Solar Bears Head Coach
Tyler Bird recorded his 100th professional assist Saturday night vs. Greenville
Orlando is 14-4-2-0 at home since Jan. 1
Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (22)
Orlando is 17-0-3 when leading after two periods this season.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 35 GP, 19-8-7, .913%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 46 GP, 15g-17a
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears celebration
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2025
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Sign Fletcher Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 10 - ECHL
- Walleye Add Forward in Trade with Grizzlies - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Start Week with Three Transactions - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Acquire Ness and Gabriele in Trade with Toledo - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans and Komets Make a 2-For-1 Trade - Allen Americans
- Komets Hit the Road in Second Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Hunter Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Vorva Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk Recalled to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Nathan Dunkley - Kansas City Mavericks
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings March up Standings, Green Ice & Kids Day Next - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Scores Four Unanswered Goals in the Third Period as Glads Fall, 5-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 21 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 21: March 10, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 10 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Forwards Spencer Kersten, Reece Newkirk Recalled to the Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Trade Forward Jarrett Lee to Indy for Future Considerations
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled to Hershey Bears from Orlando Solar Bears
- Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show Returns to Kia Center