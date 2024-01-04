Vinnie Purpura Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that goaltender Vinnie Purpura has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Purpura, 25, went 6-0-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in seven appearances during the month.

The right-handed catching goaltender allowed two goals or less in four of his seven appearances, and made at least 31 saves in five outings, including a personal season-high 40 stops in a 2-1 overtime win at Trois-Rivières on Dec. 20.

The Lemont, Illinois native is 8-1-3 in 12 appearances with the Thunder this season and is tied for sixth in the ECHL with a .919 save percentage while ranking seventh with a 2.46 goals-against average. He made his pro debut Adirondack late last season, going 2-0-1 in four outings. Purpura has only lost once in regulation since signing with the Thunder last spring.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

The Thunder return home Friday against Maine at 7 p.m. and Sunday against Trois-Rivieres at 3 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light om Friday and Sunday is the annual Kids Day Game. Special kid-designed jerseys and a FREE postgame skate with the Thunder after the game!

ECHL Stories from January 4, 2024

