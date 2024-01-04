Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Hawkins scored six goals and added 14 assists for 20 points in 14 games, helping the Walleye to an 11-1-2 record during the month.

The 29-year-old had at least one point in 12 of his 14 games in December, including seven-multi point games. He had three points (1g-2a) on Dec. 16 at Iowa, and among his six two-point games was a two-goal night on Dec. 8 against Cincinnati.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins is tied for third in the ECHL with 17 goals and is second with 40 points in 28 games with the Walleye this season.

Hawkins has totaled 257 points (130g-127a) in 230 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 27 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.

