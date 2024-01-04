Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Savannah Ghost Pirates and ECHL announced Wednesday the players named as ECHL All-Stars for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, to be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event will also feature several skills events, which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will occur between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5, while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and media members.
2024 ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14, at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.
The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk on Monday, January 15, at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony and are on sale for $75 per person.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!
