Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

The Savannah Ghost Pirates and ECHL announced Wednesday the players named as ECHL All-Stars for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, to be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event will also feature several skills events, which will count as a goal towards the winning player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will occur between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5, while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.

72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.

The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and media members.

2024 ECHL All-Star Roster

Goaltenders

Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders

Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals

Defensemen

Kris Myllari, Allen Americans

Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades

Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers

Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays

Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers

Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers

Forwards

Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder

Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators

Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads

Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel

Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen

Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings

Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks

Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears

Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush

Matt Brown, Reading Royals

Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers

Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14, at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk on Monday, January 15, at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony and are on sale for $75 per person.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

