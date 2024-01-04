Adirondack's Purpura Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Adirondack Thunder goaltender Vinnie Purpura

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Adirondack Thunder goaltender Vinnie Purpura has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Purpura went 6-0-1 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in seven appearances during the month.

The 25-year-old allowed two goals or less in four of his seven appearances, and made at least 31 saves in five outings, including a personal season-high 40 stops in a 2-1 overtime win at Trois-Rivières on Dec. 20.

A native of Lemont, Illinois, Purpura is 9-1-3 in 13 appearances with the Thunder this season and ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.35 goals-against average while ranking fourth with a .923 save percentage. He made his pro debut Adirondack late last season, going 2-0-1 in four outings.

Prior to turning pro, Purpura saw action in 53 career games at Boston University and Long Island University going 12-34-1 with one shutout, a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

