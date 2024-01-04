Orlando's Ellis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Colten Ellis of the Orlando Solar Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Ellis went 5-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in five appearances during the month.

The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his six starts during the month while making at least 26 saves four times. Ellis was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Dec. 23 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances.

Under a National Hockey League contract with St. Louis, Ellis is 11-4-1 with one shutout in 18 appearances with the Solar Bears this season. He ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

A native of River Denys, Nova Scotia, Ellis has appeared in 78 career ECHL games with Orlando, Tulsa and Worcester posting an overall record of 37-26-11 with two shutouts, a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He has also seen action in six career American Hockey League games with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Ellis appeared in 153 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Rimouski and Charlottetown going 103-31-4 with 18 shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

