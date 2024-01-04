Caron Reassigned to Manitoba
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Manitoba Moose and Winnipeg Jets, announced today that forward Thomas Caron has been reassigned to Manitoba.
Caron, 23, is in the midst of his first season with the Admirals, where he has played in all 29 regular season games. He has totaled 14 points with five goals and nine assists.
The Candiac, QC native recently posted two assists in Norfolk's latest victory (Dec. 29 at Fort Wayne). Prior to that, Caron had three points in three straight games against his former team (Trois-Rivieres).
The Manitoba signed forward split time between the Moose and Trois-Rivieres last season. Caron played three seasons in the QMJHL with the Quebec Remparts. He was team captain during the 2020-21 season and registered 22 points in 30 games.
