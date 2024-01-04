Curtis Hall Returns to Maine

January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added more depth to their forward ranks on Thursday, as forward Curtis Hall was reassigned to Maine from the AHL's Providence Bruins. It will be Hall's second stint with the Mariners this season.

A native of Chagrin Falls, OH, the 23-year-old Hall was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Now in his fourth season in the Bruins organization, Hall has primarily played in Providence since his rookie season of 2020-21.

This season, Hall has appeared in 11 games for the P-Bruins, scoring two goals and adding four assists. He scored a goal in his one and only appearance for the Mariners this season on October 28th at Adirondack. Last season, Hall played in eight regular season games for Maine, scoring five goals. He also skated in all six Mariners postseason games, in which he averaged a point per game.

Prior to turning pro, Hall played two seasons at Yale University and two seasons in the United States Hockey League for his home state's Youngstown Phantoms.

The Mariners play three games this weekend to open the new year. After visiting Adirondack on Friday, they host the Thunder on Saturday at 6 PM, celebrating their fifth anniversary season with Season V specialty jerseys. They're also home on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers for Vs. Cancer Day. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.