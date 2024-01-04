Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Colten Ellis of the Orlando Solar Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.
Ellis went 5-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in five appearances during the month.
The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his six starts during the month while making at least 26 saves four times. Ellis was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Dec. 23 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances.
Under a National Hockey League contract with St. Louis, Ellis is 11-4-1 with one shutout in 18 appearances with the Solar Bears this season. He ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
A native of River Denys, Nova Scotia, Ellis has appeared in 79 career ECHL games with Orlando, Tulsa and Worcester posting an overall record of 36-26-11 with two shutouts, a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He has also seen action in six career American Hockey League games with Springfield.
Prior to turning pro, Ellis appeared in 153 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Rimouski and Charlottetown going 103-31-4 with 18 shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Colten Ellis
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2024
- Robert Calisti Loaned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Bring Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin Back to Mountain Division - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Players Volunteer for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Ellis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Curtis Hall Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings' Glover Selected to 2024 ECHL/Warrior Hockey All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Dominate the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Purpura Stops 36 in 6-1 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Vinnie Purpura Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Outpace Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Adirondack's Purpura Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December
- Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Mitchell Hoelscher Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update