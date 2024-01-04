Steelheads Add Defenseman Lincoln Erne While Mark Rassell Heads to AHL's Calgary
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Lincoln Erne from the Newfoundland Growlers in exchange for cash considerations. In addition, Mark Rassell has signed a PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Erne, 25, began his professional career this season with the Newfoundland Growlers where he tallied six assists in 23 games. The 6-foot-2, 203lb defenseman played four seasons at Canisius College with current Steelhead, Keaton Mastrodonato, where Erne accumulated 13 points (1G, 12A) in 108 career games. Before college hockey, the Blaine, MN played two seasons in the NAHL with the Minot Minotauros from 2017-19 recording 51 points (9G, 42A) in 114 games with 160 penalty minutes.
Rassell, 26, heads to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers a day after being selected to the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic. He currently leads the ECHL with 22 goals and is tied for sixth with 35 points. He spent last year under an AHL contract with Bakersfield and played one game for the Condors while appearing in 68 games with their ECHL affiliate, Fort Wayne, collecting 50 points (21G, 29A) in 68 games.
Idaho squares off against Reading tomorrow and Saturday night for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2024
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Add Defenseman Lincoln Erne While Mark Rassell Heads to AHL's Calgary - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Ink Forward Grant Loven; Bring Back Gordi Myer - Toledo Walleye
- Caron Reassigned to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Take Two: We Learned Our Lesson; Solar Bears Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title on Beach Night February 24 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Robert Calisti Loaned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Bring Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin Back to Mountain Division - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Players Volunteer for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Ellis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Curtis Hall Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings' Glover Selected to 2024 ECHL/Warrior Hockey All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Dominate the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Purpura Stops 36 in 6-1 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Vinnie Purpura Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Outpace Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Adirondack's Purpura Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Add Defenseman Lincoln Erne While Mark Rassell Heads to AHL's Calgary
- Jack Becker Scores Twice in 100th Pro Game But Steelheads Lose to Royals
- Mark Rassell Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster
- Forward Will Merchant Re-Joins Steelheads
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11