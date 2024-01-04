Steelheads Add Defenseman Lincoln Erne While Mark Rassell Heads to AHL's Calgary

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Lincoln Erne from the Newfoundland Growlers in exchange for cash considerations. In addition, Mark Rassell has signed a PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Erne, 25, began his professional career this season with the Newfoundland Growlers where he tallied six assists in 23 games. The 6-foot-2, 203lb defenseman played four seasons at Canisius College with current Steelhead, Keaton Mastrodonato, where Erne accumulated 13 points (1G, 12A) in 108 career games. Before college hockey, the Blaine, MN played two seasons in the NAHL with the Minot Minotauros from 2017-19 recording 51 points (9G, 42A) in 114 games with 160 penalty minutes.

Rassell, 26, heads to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers a day after being selected to the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic. He currently leads the ECHL with 22 goals and is tied for sixth with 35 points. He spent last year under an AHL contract with Bakersfield and played one game for the Condors while appearing in 68 games with their ECHL affiliate, Fort Wayne, collecting 50 points (21G, 29A) in 68 games.

Idaho squares off against Reading tomorrow and Saturday night for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

