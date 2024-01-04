Take Two: We Learned Our Lesson; Solar Bears Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title on Beach Night February 24

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday, February 24, 2024, for Beach Night presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

"We are excited to make this attempt at the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest gathering of people wearing aloha shirts on February 24," said Orlando Solar Bears President, Chris Heller. "We were encouraged by last season's turnout on Tie Dye Night and look forward to an even bigger response from our fan base this season. We encourage you to come out to the game on February 24, and participate in this unique promotion."

A $40 ticket package includes a ticket to the Beach Night game on February 24 and a commemorative Solar Bears aloha shirt.

To be counted in our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, fans must wear an aloha shirt. Aloha shirts are considered a button up, collared, short sleeve shirt consisting of a pattern and at least three colors.

This year's event will take place indoors prior to the game. Fans will have access to restrooms and concession stands when waiting to be counted.

The Solar Bears will also be wearing aloha themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on DASH.

