Walleye Ink Forward Grant Loven; Bring Back Gordi Myer
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have signed forward Grant Loven and defenseman Gordi Myer to contracts.
Loven has skated in 24 games this year with Fayetteville of the SPHL that has seen him post 21 points (8G, 21A) with 14 penalty minutes. The first year forward has been playing as a plus-three for the Marksmen. The 26-year-old has spent the last five years in college playing for Canisius, St. Thomas and Northern Michigan. In his college career, the native of Grand Forks, Minnesota appeared in 148 games with 18 goals, 29 assists and 99 penalty minutes.
Myer returns to the Walleye after appearing in 121 games for Toledo over the past two seasons. The Sylvania, Ohio native scored nine goals with 39 assists for 48 points with 30 penalty minutes during his Walleye career. In 2021-2022, Myer was a plus 21, helping the Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals. That same year, the former Ohio State Buckeye made his AHL debut appearing in 8 eight games for Grand Rapids with two assists. Myer has not played this year.
Images from this story
|
Forward Grant Loven with the Fayetteville Marksmen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2024
- Roster Announced for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - January 4 - ECHL
- Steelheads Add Defenseman Lincoln Erne While Mark Rassell Heads to AHL's Calgary - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Ink Forward Grant Loven; Bring Back Gordi Myer - Toledo Walleye
- Caron Reassigned to Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Take Two: We Learned Our Lesson; Solar Bears Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title on Beach Night February 24 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Robert Calisti Loaned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Bring Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin Back to Mountain Division - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Players Volunteer for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Ellis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Curtis Hall Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings' Glover Selected to 2024 ECHL/Warrior Hockey All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Dominate the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Purpura Stops 36 in 6-1 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Vinnie Purpura Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Outpace Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Adirondack's Purpura Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.