Walleye Ink Forward Grant Loven; Bring Back Gordi Myer

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that they have signed forward Grant Loven and defenseman Gordi Myer to contracts.

Loven has skated in 24 games this year with Fayetteville of the SPHL that has seen him post 21 points (8G, 21A) with 14 penalty minutes. The first year forward has been playing as a plus-three for the Marksmen. The 26-year-old has spent the last five years in college playing for Canisius, St. Thomas and Northern Michigan. In his college career, the native of Grand Forks, Minnesota appeared in 148 games with 18 goals, 29 assists and 99 penalty minutes.

Myer returns to the Walleye after appearing in 121 games for Toledo over the past two seasons. The Sylvania, Ohio native scored nine goals with 39 assists for 48 points with 30 penalty minutes during his Walleye career. In 2021-2022, Myer was a plus 21, helping the Walleye reach the Kelly Cup Finals. That same year, the former Ohio State Buckeye made his AHL debut appearing in 8 eight games for Grand Rapids with two assists. Myer has not played this year.

