Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Chris Harpur to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
Harpur, 27, has appeared in 110 ECHL games over three seasons for the Solar Bears, scoring 22 points (5g-17a). The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rearguard was one of two players of to appear in all 72 regular season during the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. The Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native set the program record for most games played in school history, while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.
Before entering the college ranks, Harpur played Junior A in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies, where he collected 74 points (12g-62a) in 168 combined games.
Harpur is the younger brother of Ben Harpur, who plays in the New York Rangers organization.
