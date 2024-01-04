ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 4, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Cole Ceci, G
Dylan Vander Esch, F
Iowa:
Brendahn Brawley, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Rassell, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Davis Koch, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Josh Bloom, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Maine:
Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Norfolk:
Add Matty Suyderhound, G added as EBUG
Add Keaton Jameson, F activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Delete Chris Harpur, D loaned to Syracuse
Reading:
Add Blake Evennou, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Blake Evennou, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Bryce Martin, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Brendan Soucie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Guay, F placed on reserve
Delete Noah Carroll, D recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Gordi Myer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Grant Loven, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Brayden Sherbinin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Felix Pare, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Add Georgi Romanov, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
