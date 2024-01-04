ECHL Transactions - January 4

January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 4, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Cole Ceci, G

Dylan Vander Esch, F

Iowa:

Brendahn Brawley, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Robert Calisti, D assigned by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Rassell, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G assigned from Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Davis Koch, F loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Josh Bloom, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Maine:

Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Norfolk:

Add Matty Suyderhound, G added as EBUG

Add Keaton Jameson, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Delete Chris Harpur, D loaned to Syracuse

Reading:

Add Blake Evennou, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Blake Evennou, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Bryce Martin, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Brendan Soucie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Guay, F placed on reserve

Delete Noah Carroll, D recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Gordi Myer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Grant Loven, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Brayden Sherbinin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andy Carroll, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Felix Pare, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Add Georgi Romanov, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

