Stingrays Players Volunteer for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays and partner Servpro of Greater Northern Charleston volunteered for local non-profit Dorchester Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday afternoon to help build a home in Summerville, South Carolina. The Stingrays and Servpro did this build together ahead of Carolina Country Night this Saturday, January 6, at 6:05 pm.
Patrick Harper, Ian Mackey, Reid Cooper, Kameron Kielly, and Connor Moore helped install baseboards and paint walls for the home, which will benefit a family in need.
The Stingrays players wore specialty country-themed jerseys that they will be wearing in Saturday's game. Sponsor of the night Servpro designated Dorchester Habitat for Humanity as the beneficiary to receive a portion of the proceeds from the specialty jersey auction.
Dorchester Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 30th year of existence this year, and this marks the third consecutive season the Stingrays have volunteered for the organization.
"It's really important for us as a team to get out in our local community," said Stingrays Community Relations Coordinator Olivia Harrison. "The Stingrays and Dorchester Habitat for Humanity have built a strong relationship for the past three seasons, and I look forward to our continued partnership. We are very fortunate to have amazing partners like Servpro who support our same values and initiatives."
According to Erin Roach, the Director of Development for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity, building a home usually takes over 2000 volunteer hours.
"Any and every hour offered is such a huge blessing and help to not only the future homeowner but to Dorchester Habitat for Humanity as well," said Roach. "We are extremely grateful that the Stingrays spent the afternoon helping us, and it goes beyond words the gratitude that Dorchester Habitat for Humanity and our homeowners have for our volunteers. We would also like to thank Servpro for making this happen. Seeing their love and passion for serving their community is amazing."
In addition, the Stingrays front office will participate in a future Habitat for Humanity build this offseason.
Puck drop for Saturday's game is set for 6:05 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2024
- Robert Calisti Loaned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Bring Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin Back to Mountain Division - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Players Volunteer for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Ellis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Toledo's Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Curtis Hall Returns to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings' Glover Selected to 2024 ECHL/Warrior Hockey All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Dominate the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Purpura Stops 36 in 6-1 Win over Lions - Adirondack Thunder
- Vinnie Purpura Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Adirondack Thunder
- Everblades Outpace Gladiators 5-3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Adirondack's Purpura Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.