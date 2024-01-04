Stingrays Players Volunteer for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays and partner Servpro of Greater Northern Charleston volunteered for local non-profit Dorchester Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday afternoon to help build a home in Summerville, South Carolina. The Stingrays and Servpro did this build together ahead of Carolina Country Night this Saturday, January 6, at 6:05 pm.

Patrick Harper, Ian Mackey, Reid Cooper, Kameron Kielly, and Connor Moore helped install baseboards and paint walls for the home, which will benefit a family in need.

The Stingrays players wore specialty country-themed jerseys that they will be wearing in Saturday's game. Sponsor of the night Servpro designated Dorchester Habitat for Humanity as the beneficiary to receive a portion of the proceeds from the specialty jersey auction.

Dorchester Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 30th year of existence this year, and this marks the third consecutive season the Stingrays have volunteered for the organization.

"It's really important for us as a team to get out in our local community," said Stingrays Community Relations Coordinator Olivia Harrison. "The Stingrays and Dorchester Habitat for Humanity have built a strong relationship for the past three seasons, and I look forward to our continued partnership. We are very fortunate to have amazing partners like Servpro who support our same values and initiatives."

According to Erin Roach, the Director of Development for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity, building a home usually takes over 2000 volunteer hours.

"Any and every hour offered is such a huge blessing and help to not only the future homeowner but to Dorchester Habitat for Humanity as well," said Roach. "We are extremely grateful that the Stingrays spent the afternoon helping us, and it goes beyond words the gratitude that Dorchester Habitat for Humanity and our homeowners have for our volunteers. We would also like to thank Servpro for making this happen. Seeing their love and passion for serving their community is amazing."

In addition, the Stingrays front office will participate in a future Habitat for Humanity build this offseason.

Puck drop for Saturday's game is set for 6:05 pm.

