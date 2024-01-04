Robert Calisti Loaned to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Robert Calisti has been loaned to the team from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. This transaction serves as the future considerations portion of the trade last week, between the Gladiators and Kalamazoo Wings.

Calisti, 22, has played in 23 games with Kalamazoo this season, producing 12 points (4G, 8A). Last year, the Toronto, Ontario native appeared in 57 combined games with the Florida Everblades (42GP, 10G, 12A, 22PTS) and Kalamazoo Wings (15GP, 2G, 8A, 10PTS).

Atlanta returns to action tomorrow night, with a rematch against the defending back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion, Florida Everblades AT 7:30PM. Then, on Saturday, the Gladiators hit the road for a divisional tilt with the South Carolina Stingrays, at 6:05PM. Lastly, Atlanta comes back to Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon, when the Gladiators host Jacksonville Icemen at 3:00PM.

