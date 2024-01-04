Oilers Bring Defenseman Brayden Sherbinin Back to Mountain Division
January 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of defenseman Brayden Sherbinin.
Sherbinin, 30, comes to Tulsa after collecting 31 points (10G, 21A) in 53 games last season with the Fife Flyers of the EIHL - the United Kingdom's top league. The defenseman spent the previous two seasons in France, playing alongside Oilers Goaltender Julian Junca with Gap in 2020-21.
Prior to his European career, Sherbinin logged 132 ECHL games, registering 24 points (7G, 17A) with Rapid City, Kansas City and Norfolk.
"Sherbinin is a very experienced player," said head coach Rob Murray. "Both in our league and division and overseas. We know he is a very mobile defenseman who brings a physical game from his time as an opponent with Rapid and Kansas City. We are also looking for him to bring some offense from the back end."
A familiar face, the 6'1, 188 lbs. defenseman has played against the Oilers on 12 occasions in his career, notching one goal and three assists. Sherbinin also reunites with former Rush teammate Tyler Poulsen.
The Kelowna, British Columbia native split his amateur hockey between American and Canadian college hockey, spending three seasons with Quinnipiac of the NCAA before finishing in USports with the University of Calgary. The left-handed blueliner earned nine points (4G, 5A) in 53 games with the Bobcats before compiling 16 points (5G, 11A) in 54 games with the Dinos in Calgary.
Tulsa closes the week with a home-based, three-in-three series against the Rapid City Rush, starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 at the BOK Center. Saturday, Jan. 6 sees the Oilers host the Rush again during the Oilers annual Alzheimer's Awareness Night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma. The Oilers close the first week of 2024 with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday, presented by Griffin Media on Sunday, Jan. 7.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
