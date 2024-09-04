Victoria Royals Announce Preseason Roster
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the team has set their roster for the 2024-25 Pre-Season, which begins Saturday, September 7th when they face off against the Vancouver Giants at the Port-Coquitlam Community Centre at 7:00pm.
Victoria's pre-season roster includes 20 forwards, 9 defenceman and 3 goaltenders.
#2 - Layne Schofield ('08)
#3 - Justin Kipkie ('05)
#4 - Seth Fryer ('06)
#5 - Kyle Marsden ('06)
#7 - Cole Reschny ('07)
#8 - Vaughn Watterodt ('04)
#9 - Tanner Scott ('04)
#10 - Jacob Schwartz ('09)
#11 - Ludovic Perreault ('09)
#12 - Cosmo Wilson ('05)
#14 - Jerrett Ross ('07)
#15 - Daniel Morozov ('07)
#16 - Wyatt Danyleyko ('07)
#17 - Nolan Stewart ('08)
#18 - Keaton Verhoeff ('08)
#19 - Drayden Uhrina ('09)
#20 - Markus Loponen ('06)
#21 - Simon Pohludka ('06)
#22 - Teydon Trembecky ('05)
#23 - Nate Misskey ('05)
#24 - Matthew Keller ('06)
#25 - Reggie Newman ('05)
#26 - Caleb Matthews ('07)
#27 - Cruz Waltze ('08)
#28 - Logan Pickford ('06)
#29 - Deagan McMillan ('05)
#31 - Ryan Tamelin ('06)
#32 - Kash Alger-East ('08)
#33 - Jayden Kraus ('06)
#34 - Escalus Burlock ('06)
#35 - Spencer Michnik ('06)
#36 - Koltin Herfst ('09)
The Royals have also announced the following roster updates:
Alex Edwards will play for the Nipawin Hawks of the SJHL.
Ryan Spizawka will attend the University of Alberta.
