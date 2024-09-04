Victoria Royals Announce Preseason Roster

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the team has set their roster for the 2024-25 Pre-Season, which begins Saturday, September 7th when they face off against the Vancouver Giants at the Port-Coquitlam Community Centre at 7:00pm.

Victoria's pre-season roster includes 20 forwards, 9 defenceman and 3 goaltenders.

#2 - Layne Schofield ('08)

#3 - Justin Kipkie ('05)

#4 - Seth Fryer ('06)

#5 - Kyle Marsden ('06)

#7 - Cole Reschny ('07)

#8 - Vaughn Watterodt ('04)

#9 - Tanner Scott ('04)

#10 - Jacob Schwartz ('09)

#11 - Ludovic Perreault ('09)

#12 - Cosmo Wilson ('05)

#14 - Jerrett Ross ('07)

#15 - Daniel Morozov ('07)

#16 - Wyatt Danyleyko ('07)

#17 - Nolan Stewart ('08)

#18 - Keaton Verhoeff ('08)

#19 - Drayden Uhrina ('09)

#20 - Markus Loponen ('06)

#21 - Simon Pohludka ('06)

#22 - Teydon Trembecky ('05)

#23 - Nate Misskey ('05)

#24 - Matthew Keller ('06)

#25 - Reggie Newman ('05)

#26 - Caleb Matthews ('07)

#27 - Cruz Waltze ('08)

#28 - Logan Pickford ('06)

#29 - Deagan McMillan ('05)

#31 - Ryan Tamelin ('06)

#32 - Kash Alger-East ('08)

#33 - Jayden Kraus ('06)

#34 - Escalus Burlock ('06)

#35 - Spencer Michnik ('06)

#36 - Koltin Herfst ('09)

The Royals have also announced the following roster updates:

Alex Edwards will play for the Nipawin Hawks of the SJHL.

Ryan Spizawka will attend the University of Alberta.

