Chiefs Trim Training Camp Roster Down to 25 Players for Preseason
September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have trimmed the training camp roster down to 25 players prior to their two preseason games this weekend at the Everett Silvertips' Preseason Classic. 14 forwards, 8 defensemen and 3 goaltenders remain with the club. Click here to view the current roster.
The Chiefs are currently carrying the following players by birth year:
2004 - 3 (1 defenseman, 2 forwards)
2005 - 3 (2 goaltenders, 1 defenseman)
2006 - 6 (2 defenseman, 4 forwards)
2007 - 5 (1 defensemen, 4 forwards)
2008 - 6 (1 goaltender, 2 defensemen, 3 forwards)
2009 - 2 (1 defenseman, 1 forward)
The Chiefs' top two picks from this past spring's WHL Prospects Draft, forward Ossie McIntyre (7th overall) and defenseman Harry Mattern (34th overall), remain with the team and are expected to make their preseason debuts with the Chiefs this weekend.
Preseason Schedule
A mix of seasoned veterans along with eager rookies will play a total of five preseason games against four of the five other U.S. Division teams. Spokane will face the Seattle Thunderbirds this Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. before taking on the Portland Winterhawks Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Both games will take place at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA. The Chiefs will host a single home preseason game at Eastern Washington University on Thursday, September 12 at 5:00 p.m. The club will then wrap up the preseason slate that weekend in Kennewick as they take on the Wenatchee Wild Friday at 3:00 p.m. and the Tri-City Americans Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Ticket Information
Tickets for the home preseason game at Eastern Washington University are available now! Purchase your tickets here, by calling (509) 535-PUCK, or by stopping by the Spokane Chiefs ticket office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EWU students get in free with student ID.
Forwards
#8 Coco Armstrong
#10 Dane Pyatt*
#11 Cohen Harris*
#13 Rasmus Ekström
#16 Lukáš Král
#17 Brody Gillespie*
#19 Ossie McIntyre*^
#20 Shea Van Olm
#21 Owen Martin
#22 Hayden Paupanekis
#26 Chase Harrington
#27 Berkly Catton
#37 Cam Parr
#96 Mathis Preston*
Defensemen
#3 Brayden Crampton
#5 Nathan Mayes
#6 Kaden Allan*
#7 Owen Schoettler
#18 Will McIsaac
#44 Saige Weinstein
#47 Rhett Sather*
#74 Harry Mattern*^
Goaltenders
#30 Carter Esler
#33 Cooper Michaluk
#73 Dawson Cowan
*WHL Rookie
^2009 birth year
