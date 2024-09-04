Tigers Open the Pre-Season with a 4-1 Loss in Lethbridge

September 4, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers opened the pre-season on Tuesday night with a matchup against their rivals in Lethbridge.

Medicine Hat's roster looked quite a bit different from last season's. Focusing on youth, the roster featured five players from the 2024 Prospects Draft including first round pick Luke Ruptash.

The Tigers came out aggressively and outshot the Hurricanes 16-6 in the opening frame. Avery Watson scored the first goal of the pre-season 12:52 into the period. Ruptash found Watson in front of the net where he slipped the puck through the goalie's five hole. Nate Corbet also picked up an assist on the go ahead goal.

Lethbridge took the lead midway through the second frame with a pair of goals. Cameron Norrie found Kai Anderson alone in front where he was able to make a quick deke before he found the back of the net. Less than five minutes later, Anderson snuck past the Tigers defence and was able to beat the goalie with a quick backhand for his second of the game.

The Hurricanes added to their lead early in the third period. 1:27 into the frame, Landon Ward let a wrister go from just in front of the faceoff dot that found a small opening on the left side. The Tigers continued to pressure hard, outshooting their opponents 12-9 in the final frame. Unfortunately, the Hurricanes goalie stood tall and they were able to seal the victory with a late empty net goal by Chase Petersen.

Cash Christie and Jordan Switzer split the game in net for the Tigers. Christie made 11 saves on 12 shots in the first half of the game and Switzer finished the game with 11 saves on 13 shots.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Three Stars of the Game:

Hurricanes - #16 Kai Anderson (2G)

Hurricanes - #23 Tyden Lafournaise (2A)

Hurricanes - #29 Landen Ward (1G)

The Tigers return to Co-op Place on Saturday, September 7th to take on the Calgary Hitmen in their first home game of the pre-season. The game starts at 7:00 PM and tickets are available at the Tigers office or at the door. Tickets are $20 and are not assigned seating so make sure you get their early.

Western Hockey League Stories from September 4, 2024

